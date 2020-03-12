BAY AREA (CBS SF) – Officials in Napa County, Palo Alto and Mountain View on Thursday declared local health emergencies in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

While Napa County did not have a confirmed case of the virus as of Thursday, the declaration by Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio will mobilize county resources, accelerate emergency planning and response and allow for future reimbursement by the state and federal governments. The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to ratify the declaration on Tuesday.

Relucio also called for the cancellation of non-essential gatherings and events in the county in accordance with state guidelines.

Officials with the Napa County Public Health Division Thursday also restricted visitors to long-term care and skilled nursing facilities in the county to protect adults in the facilities who are particularly vulnerable to severe diseases and death from COVID-19.

Palo Alto city manager Ed Shikada also announced actions to further the city’s coronavirus public safety response, implementing citywide service changes and signing a proclamation of emergency. The goals of these service changes are to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and limit exposure to our highest risk community members while maintaining a high level of support for the community.

“The Palo Alto community is understandably concerned about the spread of the coronavirus. I encourage the community to remember that we are in this together; stay calm and help each other by staying home if you are sick, checking in on your neighbors, and continuing to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Palo Alto Mayor Adrian Fine. “The proclamation of emergency is a necessary step to enable more flexibility in how we can respond to this changing crisis and will help our public safety and emergency services personnel secure vital supplies, funding, and assistance.”

Meanwhile, Mountain View City Manager Kimbra McCarthy also proclaimed a local emergency for Mountain View Thursday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The proclamation will be heard for ratification during the March 17, 2020, regularly scheduled Council meeting.

The purpose of this emergency declaration is to give the City legal authority to mobilize resources in response to this unprecedented public health threat for the protection of the community. The action will also help ensure critical services have the resources needed to continue. Additionally, it allows the City to request mutual aid from regional, state and other governmental entities.

The proclamation is in response to the World Health Organization (WHO) escalation of COVID-19 to a global pandemic, and additional declarations of emergency that have been made at the county, state and federal level to slow the spread of the virus.

“The city’s foremost priority is to maintain the health and safety of the community and our employees,” said Mayor Margaret Abe-Koga.