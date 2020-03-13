BREAKING:President Trump Declares National Emergency To Combat Coronavirus
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The growing concern over the coronavirus pandemic in the San Francisco Bay Area has led many museums and attractions in the region to close in addition to a rising number of event and concert cancellations.

Below is a list of closures and cancellations, but residents should keep in mind that other locations and events may be effected. Always check with a venue beforehand to see if it has been effected by the latest recommendations by city, state or county health officials.

Closed museums and attractions

  • The Asian Art Museum in San Francisco – closed at least until March 28
  • SFMOMA – closed at least until March 28
  • The de Young Museum – closed at least until March 31
  • The Legion of Honor – closed at least until March 31
  • The Oakland Museum of California – closed at least until March 27
  • The Contemporary Jewish Museum – closed at least until further notice
  • The Exploratorium in San Francisco – closed at least until March 31
  • The Tech Interactive in San Jose – closed at least until March 28
  • Children’s Discovery Museum in San Jose – closed at least until March 17
  • Bay Area Discovery Museum in Sausalito – closed until March 31
  • Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo – closed at least until March 31
  • Winchester Mystery House in San Jose – closed at least until April 1
  • Great America in Santa Clara – park opening postponed until April 4

Postponed and canceled events

  • Jack London Square in Oakland – all events scheduled through April 1 suspended; businesses in the Square remain open
  • Sonoma Raceway – all events scheduled through April 1 canceled
  • Curran Theatre in San Francisco – all performances of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ canceled through March 31
  • Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco – all performances of Sting’s musical ‘The Last Ship’ canceled through March 22 (the date of the last scheduled show); performance of ‘Book of Mormon’ on March 31 canceled
  • Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco – all performances of ‘Hamilton’ canceled through March 31
  • Marines Memorial Theatre in San Francisco — March 21-22 performances of ‘Men Are From Mars — Women Are From Venus Live!’ canceled
  • Chase Center in San Francisco – all Golden State Warriors games cancelled after NBA suspends season indefinitely; Tame Impala (March 13), Bell Biv Devoe (March 19) and Celine Dion (April 10) postponed; Post Malone (March 19) canceled
  • Oracle Park in San Francisco – opening game for SF Giants delayed by at least two weeks; preseason games canceled
  • Oakland Coliseum – opening game for Oakland A’s delayed by at least two weeks; preseason games cancelled
  • Oakland Arena – Oakland Panthers game March 14 to be played without fans in attendance; Ana Gabriel (March 19), Andre Rieu (March 22), Celine Dion (April 9), Pearl Jam (April 18-19), Rage Against the Machine (April 21, 23) postponed
  • SAP Center in San Jose – all San Jose Sharks games canceled after NHL suspends season indefinitely; Tony Robins (March 13-15) and Marc Anthony (March 20) postponed; Cirque Du Soleil: Axel (March 24-28) canceled
  • Bill Graham Civic Center in San Francisco – all March events postponed
  • Paramount Theater in Oakland – Cécile McLorin Salvant’s Ogresse (March 11), Prince Royce (March 13), Dark Girls 2 screening (March 14), Keith Sweat (March 21), Baby Shark: LIVE! (April 1) postponed
  • Fox Theater in Oakland – all March events postponed
  • Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa – all March events postponed
  • The Independent in San Francisco – all March events postponed
  • The New Parish in Oakland – all March events postponed
  • Yoshi’s in Oakland – Bobby Caldwell (March 18-19), Kurt Rosenwinkel (March 25), Angie Stone (March 27-29) postponed; Amy D. (March 16) and Moreau Catholic High School Jazz Program (March 24) canceled
  • SFJAZZ Center – all events through April 5 postponed
  • War Memorial Opera House – all SF Ballet events through April 5 canceled
  • Slim’s in San Francisco – all events through March 27 postponed or canceled
  • Great American Music Hall – all events through March 27 postponed or canceled
  • Davies Symphony Hall – all SF Symphony March events canceled
  • A.C.T. in San Francisco – productions of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s Gloria (dates through April 12) and Lydia R. Diamond’s Toni Stone (dates through March 29) canceled
  • New Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco – all performances through March 21 canceled
  • Berkeley Rep in Berkeley – all performances of Culture Clash (Still) In America and School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play through April 5 canceled
  • San Francisco St. Patrick’s Day Parade (March 14) canceled
  • Dublin St. Patrick’s Day festivities (March 14-15) canceled
  • International Ocean Film Festival (March 12-15) at the Cowell Theater in San Francisco postponed
  • Cinequest Film Festival in San Jose — Week 2 events (effective March 9) postponed to be rescheduled for August 16-30
