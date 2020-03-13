Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The growing concern over the coronavirus pandemic in the San Francisco Bay Area has led many museums and attractions in the region to close in addition to a rising number of event and concert cancellations.
Below is a list of closures and cancellations, but residents should keep in mind that other locations and events may be effected. Always check with a venue beforehand to see if it has been effected by the latest recommendations by city, state or county health officials.
Closed museums and attractions
- The Asian Art Museum in San Francisco – closed at least until March 28
- SFMOMA – closed at least until March 28
- The de Young Museum – closed at least until March 31
- The Legion of Honor – closed at least until March 31
- The Oakland Museum of California – closed at least until March 27
- The Contemporary Jewish Museum – closed at least until further notice
- The Exploratorium in San Francisco – closed at least until March 31
- The Tech Interactive in San Jose – closed at least until March 28
- Children’s Discovery Museum in San Jose – closed at least until March 17
- Bay Area Discovery Museum in Sausalito – closed until March 31
- Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo – closed at least until March 31
- Winchester Mystery House in San Jose – closed at least until April 1
- Great America in Santa Clara – park opening postponed until April 4
Postponed and canceled events
- Jack London Square in Oakland – all events scheduled through April 1 suspended; businesses in the Square remain open
- Sonoma Raceway – all events scheduled through April 1 canceled
- Curran Theatre in San Francisco – all performances of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ canceled through March 31
- Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco – all performances of Sting’s musical ‘The Last Ship’ canceled through March 22 (the date of the last scheduled show); performance of ‘Book of Mormon’ on March 31 canceled
- Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco – all performances of ‘Hamilton’ canceled through March 31
- Marines Memorial Theatre in San Francisco — March 21-22 performances of ‘Men Are From Mars — Women Are From Venus Live!’ canceled
- Chase Center in San Francisco – all Golden State Warriors games cancelled after NBA suspends season indefinitely; Tame Impala (March 13), Bell Biv Devoe (March 19) and Celine Dion (April 10) postponed; Post Malone (March 19) canceled
- Oracle Park in San Francisco – opening game for SF Giants delayed by at least two weeks; preseason games canceled
- Oakland Coliseum – opening game for Oakland A’s delayed by at least two weeks; preseason games cancelled
- Oakland Arena – Oakland Panthers game March 14 to be played without fans in attendance; Ana Gabriel (March 19), Andre Rieu (March 22), Celine Dion (April 9), Pearl Jam (April 18-19), Rage Against the Machine (April 21, 23) postponed
- SAP Center in San Jose – all San Jose Sharks games canceled after NHL suspends season indefinitely; Tony Robins (March 13-15) and Marc Anthony (March 20) postponed; Cirque Du Soleil: Axel (March 24-28) canceled
- Bill Graham Civic Center in San Francisco – all March events postponed
- Paramount Theater in Oakland – Cécile McLorin Salvant’s Ogresse (March 11), Prince Royce (March 13), Dark Girls 2 screening (March 14), Keith Sweat (March 21), Baby Shark: LIVE! (April 1) postponed
- Fox Theater in Oakland – all March events postponed
- Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa – all March events postponed
- The Independent in San Francisco – all March events postponed
- The New Parish in Oakland – all March events postponed
- Yoshi’s in Oakland – Bobby Caldwell (March 18-19), Kurt Rosenwinkel (March 25), Angie Stone (March 27-29) postponed; Amy D. (March 16) and Moreau Catholic High School Jazz Program (March 24) canceled
- SFJAZZ Center – all events through April 5 postponed
- War Memorial Opera House – all SF Ballet events through April 5 canceled
- Slim’s in San Francisco – all events through March 27 postponed or canceled
- Great American Music Hall – all events through March 27 postponed or canceled
- Davies Symphony Hall – all SF Symphony March events canceled
- A.C.T. in San Francisco – productions of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s Gloria (dates through April 12) and Lydia R. Diamond’s Toni Stone (dates through March 29) canceled
- New Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco – all performances through March 21 canceled
- Berkeley Rep in Berkeley – all performances of Culture Clash (Still) In America and School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play through April 5 canceled
- San Francisco St. Patrick’s Day Parade (March 14) canceled
- Dublin St. Patrick’s Day festivities (March 14-15) canceled
- International Ocean Film Festival (March 12-15) at the Cowell Theater in San Francisco postponed
- Cinequest Film Festival in San Jose — Week 2 events (effective March 9) postponed to be rescheduled for August 16-30
