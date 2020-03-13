TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (CBS Sacramento) — People inside the Travis Air Force Base Coronavirus quarantine are describing a poorly-planned operation they call “Camp Corona.”
Robert Archer, 65, and Robert Graham, 61, are two of the 800 people quarantined at Westwind Inn on Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield. Asked how they would use to describe what they were going through right now, and they both picked the same word — “hell.”
“We’re surrounded by chainlink fences and there’s armed guards outside,” Graham said.
Besides describing stark surroundings, the pair also described a scene inside with little regard for isolation. Photos show the quarantined passengers sharing common space, lining up together for food and drinks, and sitting at tables in close quarters.
