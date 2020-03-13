SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Police in San Rafael said the body of a male teen — believed to be a student — was found in a vehicle behind San Rafael High School Friday morning.

Police responded to a call for a welfare check around 8:20 a.m.

The death is considered suspicious, San Rafael police Lt. Dan Fink said.

In an email to the San Rafael City Schools community, Superintendent Jim Hogeboom said a Madrone High School student passed away.

Members of the school district’s crisis response team met with Madrone and San Rafael high school students individually and in groups and will be available over the coming days and weeks, Hogeboom said.

The investigation comes the day after a lockdown on the San Rafael High campus.

Police placed San Rafael High School on lockdown Thursday afternoon due to an unidentified “threat situation” which resulted in a person being detained.

San Rafael police said at about 2:30 p.m. they were working on gathering more information about the threat to the high school at 150 3rd St.

By 3 p.m. police issued a notification canceling the alert and that the situation had been handled. Neither police nor school officials provided details on the detained person’s identity or whether or not the person was a student at the school.

Police did not say whether the body found on Friday had any connection with the Thursday incident.