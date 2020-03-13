



OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Jack London Square officials said on Thursday that they’ve suspended all public events through the end of the month due to the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Officials at the entertainment and business destination near the Oakland waterfront said they made the decision in response to recommendations by local and state public health departments to reduce the risk of community transmission of the virus, also known as COVID-19, via large events.

Events affected by the suspension include the The Buck, which was scheduled for Sunday, and Jack London Square Farmers Markets scheduled on Sundays the rest of the month.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Although public events are suspended, Jack London Square officials said all restaurants and businesses remain open and welcome the community’s patronage and support.

Jack London Square officials said in a statement, “The health and safety of all visitors, employees, and event volunteers is of utmost importance and our top priority.”

They said they “look forward to resuming spring and summer public events as soon as conditions allow, in line with the recommendations of health officials.”

Jack London Square officials said people can check their website and social media channels for updates.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.