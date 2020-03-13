



Watch the Oakland Panthers play the Iowa Barnstormers Saturday at 6 p.m. on KBCW 44/Cable 12

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — On a weekend where coronavirus concerns have shut down all major pro sports for the forseeable future, there is one Bay Area battle that will go on; the Oakland Panthers inaugural Indoor Football League game against the visiting Iowa Barnstormers in an empty Oakland Arena Saturday.

The IFL is allowing the Panthers game to go on as well as another game in San Diego between the hometown Strike Force and the visiting Cedar Rapids River Kings, also without fans in attendance.

Following the games, the IFL season will also be postponed until further notice.

The IFL postponed one game on March 12 between Duke City Gladiators and the Frisco Fighters in Texas after two games to start the 2020 season, the league’s 3rd in existence.

In a statement on the team’s website, the Panthers said the March 21 game vs. Duke City and the March 28 game vs Arizona, both at Oakland Arena, have been canceled and refunds would be issued for all three games.

“We know that this postponement is disappointing to many fans, players, coaches, but we will be back as soon as it is responsible,” the team said. “We have been deeply touched by all the positive support the Panthers have received from the Oakland community, and we are unwavering in our mission to keep professional football in Oakland.”

The notion of being one of the only official pro sporting events to take place this weekend was not lost on Panthers quarterback Brian Hicks.

“We’re the only show in town. That’s kind of what our coach has been preaching and so. We’re hoping to be a benchmark in the community,” said Hicks. “I know Oakland is a legendary sports town is very proud of their sports. So with everything that happened with the Raiders leaving in the Warriors kind of hopping over the bridge, we’re hoping to bridge that gap and be a home stay for Oakland and something they can buy into and believe in and be a part of.”

The franchise was launched last September by NFL great and Oakland native Marshawn Lynch and entertainment and gaming entrepreneur Roy Choi.