SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced a moratorium on disconnecting utility service for nonpayment in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
According to a statement from the San Francisco-based utility on Thursday, the moratorium in place will apply to both residential and business customers until further notice.
“Our most important responsibility is the health and safety of our customers and employees,” PG&E Chief Customer Officer and Senior VP Laurie Giamomma said. “We also want to provide some relief from the stress and financial challenges many are facing during this worldwide, public health crisis.”
The utility said it would also offer flexible pay plans to customers who demonstrate a hardship due to the outbreak.
PG&E does not anticipate any disruption in gas or electric service due to the coronavirus outbreak.
