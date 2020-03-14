BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A University of California-Berkeley graduate student was confirmed Saturday to have contracted COVID-19 (coronavirus), who has self-isolated at their off-campus home, UC officials said Saturday night.

The unidentified grad student, who does not live in Berkeley, is in good condition, UC officials said, and has no serious symptoms as of Saturday.

University officials are coordinating closely with public health officials and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, according to the release from UC Berkeley Vice Chancellor for Administration Marc Fisher and Assistant Vice Chancellor for University Health Services Guy Nicolette.

University Health Services professionals are working with public health officials to determine whether there are other members of the campus community who need to be advised about their contacts with this student.

UC Berkeley students who feel sick or are otherwise concerned they may have been exposed to coronavirus are urged to contact the UHS advice line at (510) 643-7197; faculty and staff should contact their medical providers, if they have symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath or had close, sustained contact with a patient known to have been confirmed to have COVID-19.

