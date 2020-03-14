MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — New restrictions on mass gatherings have been enacted in Contra Costa County, health officials announced Saturday afternoon.
Contra Costa Health Services announced a mandatory order prohibiting public and private mass gatherings of 100 or more people.
Acting Contra Costa Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli said at a Saturday afternoon press conference the order would be effective beginning at midnight Sunday and would be in effect at least through the end of March.
The new order from the CCHS health officer was posted at department website.
“We recognize that this order is a departure of the way most of us live our lives and will have impacts on the community,” said Tzvieli. “The health department would not ask you to make theses changes if they were not very important.”
The move by the county to limit the size of mass gatherings follows similar moves by San Francisco and Santa Clara counties.
Contra Costa County has the second-most COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area after Santa Clara County.
Santa Clara health officials announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total to 91. There were 29 total cases of coronavirus in Contra Costa County as of Saturday afternoon.
