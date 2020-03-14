SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Five more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Saturday in San Francisco, bringing the city’s total to 28, health officials said.
In an effort to slow the COVID-19 spread, the city on Friday banned public and private gatherings of more than 100 people through April 30.
Also on Friday, organizers of the San Francisco International Film Festival confirmed that long-running event set for April has been canceled.
In addition, the city has restricted visitors and non-essential staff at Laguna Honda Hospital and the skilled nursing facility unit at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital until April 21.
There is also a ban on visitors at skilled nursing facilities throughout the city.
