OAKLAND (KPIX) – Steph and Ayesya Curry have stepped up to help the thousands of Oakland kids affected by school closures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

They have teamed up with the Alameda County Food Bank to provide one million meals to students who need them and they’re asking others to join their cause.

“We want to make sure that we rally around everyone and that these kids are not wondering where their next meal is coming from,” says Ayesya.

Steph added, “Hopefully you can join the fight with us and have each others backs as we go through this uncertain time in our community.”

Roughly 18,000 kids rely on the free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch they get at school.

Oakland Unified says 12 of its sites will provide grab-and-go meals while the campuses are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Currys opened a restaurant in San Francisco, last year.

Steph Curry is not playing, after a long recovery, due to the NBA game stoppage. On Friday the Warriors’ owners, players and coaches donated $1 million to aid Chase arena employees unable to work while the NBA season is suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.