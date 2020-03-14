



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Add yet another cultural victim to the ongoing effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the Bay Area.

On Friday, organizers confirmed the 63rd San Francisco International Film Festival, scheduled for Apr. 8-21, has been canceled.

According to the organization’s website, patrons who have tickets to the opening-night program will be notified on Monday, March 16 about their options. “Purchased ticket packages continue to be valid for year-round screenings and events and expiration dates have been extended to May 2021 to accommodate next year’s Festival,” organizers said.

A press conference and preview event originally set for Wednesday, March 18 are also canceled.

Begun in 1957 by Irving “Bud” Levin, the event is the longest-running film festival in the Americas, according to the San Francisco Film Society, the non-profit arts organization behind the event.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday announced the city and county of San Francisco has issued an order prohibiting all non-essential events of 100 people or more in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The order, made by the Health Officer of the city and county, went into effect Friday.

