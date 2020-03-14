SOLANO COUNTY (KPIX) – A Northern California lawmaker is calling on the Trump administration to fix what he describes as significant health and safety hazards at Travis Air Force Base.

Some 800 Grand Princess cruise ship passengers now quarantined at Travis have dubbed the experience “Camp Corona.”

Photos appear to show scenes with little regard for isolation, especially at meal times.

Travis AFB is located just east of Fairfield, in Solano County.

Congressman John Garamendi(D-CA), who represents the area, says the federal government is to blame for what he calls a haphazard quarantine.

On Saturday, Congressman Garamendi sent a letter to President Trump, the Centers for Disease Control and others, demanding immediate action.

“I’ve also heard that there are inadequate hand-washing and surface cleaning materials on-site,” he wrote. “From what I have been told, the only hand-washing available to individuals is a bar of soap in their rooms.”