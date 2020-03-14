CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — A fishing vessel washed up on the shoreline of Point Bonita along the Marin County coast near the entrance to the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday afternoon, according to state wildlife officials.

Officials from the Coast Guard and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were on the scene of the shipwreck. They say the boat had run agrounded before tipping on its side and washing up on the beach.

The vessel was leaking oil and crews were working to clean up the spill. Fortunately, crews have not spotted any wildlife that has been impacted by the oil.

Officials did not release any other details about the boat and its crew.

