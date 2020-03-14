SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — A fishing vessel washed up on the shoreline of Point Bonita along the Marin County coast near the entrance to the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday afternoon, according to state wildlife officials.
Officials from the Coast Guard and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were on the scene of the shipwreck. They say the boat had run agrounded before tipping on its side and washing up on the beach.
OSPR and U.S. Coast Guard are responding to an oil spill at Point Bonita near the Golden Gate Bridge. A grounded fishing vessel washed up on shore and is leaking oil. Crews continue to monitor clean up. No oiled wildlife observed. pic.twitter.com/zmnR7LhCfp
— CDFW Spill Prevention & Response (@CalSpillWatch) March 14, 2020
The vessel was leaking oil and crews were working to clean up the spill. Fortunately, crews have not spotted any wildlife that has been impacted by the oil.
Officials did not release any other details about the boat and its crew.
