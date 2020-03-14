



STANFORD (CBS SF) — Stanford University officials announced late Friday the first confirmation of an undergraduate student testing positive for COVID-19 and set a Wednesday afternoon deadline for almost all students to leave campus.

The infected student is self-isolating and the campus is working to trace the student’s close contacts and inform them, according to a statement from the office of the university president, Marc Tessier-Lavigne.

“It is clear that we need to take a next wave of actions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Tesier-Lavigne said in the statement.

“We unfortunately need you to make plans to leave the campus as soon as possible but at the latest by Wednesday, March 18, at 5 p.m. We encourage you to make your plans quickly, as the external environment is changing quickly and we do not know if or when additional restrictions may be imposed,” the president said, mentioning a few exceptions for international students unable to travel and students who are homeless.

Colleges, universities and school districts around the region have canceled in-person classes for several weeks, including in Piedmont, San Leandro, Oakland, San Francisco, West Contra Costa and Berkeley.

READ STATEMENT: New COVID-19 actions; letter from University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne

