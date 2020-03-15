BROOKS, Calif. (CBS SF) — Cache Creek Casino Resort will temporarily cease operations due to concern over the spread of coronavirus in California, Yocha Dehe Wintun tribal leadership announced Sunday.

The resort will begin closing procedures at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17. The closure will remain in place indefinitely while Tribal Leadership and Casino Management continue to assess the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in unprecedented times, and our first priority must be to ensure the safety of our tribal citizens, guests, employees, and the communities we serve,” said Anthony Roberts, Tribal Chairman.

Cache Creek has had no confirmed cases of coronavirus among staff or guests but is emphasizing strict social distancing practices to proactively try to stop the spread of the virus.

Cache Creek, a large employer in Yolo County, said it will continue to pay its workers despite the closure. Employees can also continue their health benefits without interruption, resort officials said.

The casino and resort is working with the Yolo County Public Health Dept. as well as the California Dept. of Public Health.

“We sincerely believe that taking this difficult step today is in the public good, and that it also will return our guests, players and employees to their normal lives more quickly in the long run,” Cache Creek officials said in a statement.