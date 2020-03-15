



FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Two people–an active-duty Airman and the dependent of a service member–have tested positive for coronavirus at Travis Air Force Base, officials said Sunday. Both individuals are quarantined in their residences off-base.

Travis Air Force Base is currently monitoring two positive cases of COVID-19 for an active-duty Airman and the dependent of a service member. Samples from the individuals were taken and sent to a DoD laboratory, where the tests were confirmed positive. — Travis AFB Official (@Travis60AMW) March 15, 2020

Public health officials have begun the “tracing process” to contact who those individuals may have been in contact with. Travis AFB is not releasing more details about the two infected individuals to maintain privacy.

“Military health professionals are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine whether any other personnel may have been in close contact and possibly exposed,” the Air Force base said on Twitter Sunday evening.

Around 800 Grand Princess cruise ship passengers now quarantined at Travis have dubbed the experience “Camp Corona.”

Photos appear to show scenes with little regard for isolation, especially at meal times.

Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA), who represents the area, says the federal government is to blame for what he calls a haphazard quarantine.

On Saturday, Congressman Garamendi sent a letter to President Trump, the Centers for Disease Control and others, demanding immediate action.

“I’ve also heard that there are inadequate hand-washing and surface cleaning materials on-site,” he wrote. “From what I have been told, the only hand-washing available to individuals is a bar of soap in their rooms.”