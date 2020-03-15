



ATLANTA (CBS SF) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending all in-person events of 50 people or more nationwide be cancelled or postponed to promote the practice of social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

CDC’s new guidelines, released Sunday, apply to events over the next eight weeks. All event organizers, whether individuals or groups, should comply with the guidelines, the CDC said.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus California Update: Newsom Orders Bars, Wineries Closed; Home Isolation Of All Seniors

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals,” CDC said in a statement.

Earlier Sunday, California governor Gavin Newsom ordered for all bars, breweries, wineries, pubs and nightclubs to close to stop the spread of COVID-19. He also ordered the home self-isolation of all seniors 65 years and older.