Sonoma County Reports First Community Transmission Case

SANTA ROSA — Sonoma County health officials have reported the county's first confirmed case of coronavirus contracted via "community spread" without a known source of transmission. Officials also announced that a second person, associated with that patient confirmed Saturday, has been tested, with results pending. This person was self-quarantined Saturday night, and has shown no symptoms.

Marin County Reports Its First Cases Of Community Transmission

SAN RAFAEL — Marin County health officials announced two new confirmed cases of coronavirus Saturday, both were believed to be the result of community transmission. The announcement increases the number of confirmed cases to five within the county. "The first cases of community transmission of COVID-19 in Marin means we're in a new stage of working to mitigate spread," said Dr Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer. "We've been anticipating this. This is why we took big steps this week, including limiting large gatherings and closing classrooms."

5 More Coronavirus Cases Saturday Bring San Francisco Total to 28

SAN FRANCISCO — Five more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Saturday in San Francisco, bringing the city's total to 28, health officials said. In an effort to slow the COVID-19 spread, the city on Friday banned public and private gatherings of more than 100 people through April 30.

Tahoe’s Heavenly, Kirkwood, Northstar; Squaw Valley, Alpine Meadows Ski Resorts Close Down

TRUCKEE — Vail Resorts announced Saturday they were shutting down operations at their ski areas around the country including Heavenly Valley, Kirkwood and Northstar in the Lake Tahoe area for at least a week because of the growing coronavirus outbreak. Hours later, Alterra Mountain Company destinations announced it was also shutting down operations at its Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain resorts in California. Those resorts will be shut down indefinitely.

Trump Says Google Will Quickly Launch National Coronavirus Website; Silicon Valley Giant Says Not So Fast

SANTA CLARA — Hours after President Donald Trump announced Google would be "very quickly" launching a national website to distribute the latest information on coronavirus testing, the Silicon Valley giant thanked him for his support but clarified the roll out would be slower than he promised and focused first on the Bay Area.

Cal Grad Student Diagnosed With Coronavirus

BERKELEY — A University of California-Berkeley graduate student was confirmed Saturday to have contracted COVID-19 (coronavirus), who has self-isolated at their off-campus home, UC officials said Saturday night. The unidentified grad student, who does not live in Berkeley, was in good condition, UC officials said, and has no serious symptoms as of Saturday.

Stanford Undergrad Tests Positive For COVID-19; Students Ordered Off Campus By Wednesday

STANFORD — Stanford University officials announced late Friday the first confirmation of an undergraduate student testing positive for COVID-19 and set a Wednesday afternoon deadline for almost all students to leave campus. The infected student is self-isolating and the campus is working to trace the student's close contacts and inform them, according to a statement from the office of the university president, Marc Tessier-Lavigne.

Students Say Prestigious Fulbright Program Abandoned Them In Italy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO — The prestigious Fulbright Scholar program was accused of leaving its United States students scrambling to financially pay for their way back home, after suspending the program amid the Coronavirus outbreak. "We were told if we didn't depart on time. our grants would be terminated, and we would lose alumni status in the Fulbright Program," said Fulbrighter and Stanford doctoral student Joe Amato. Now in self-isolation after returning home from Italy, Amato said they were notified by the Fulbright commission that the program was suspended after Italy went on lockdown.

Lawmaker Asks Trump Administration To Fix Alleged Health, Safety Hazards At Travis AFB

SOLANO COUNTY — A Northern California lawmaker is calling on the Trump administration to fix what he describes as significant health and safety hazards at Travis Air Force Base. Some 800 Grand Princess cruise ship passengers now quarantined at Travis have dubbed the experience "Camp Corona."

Photos appear to show scenes with little regard for isolation, especially at meal times.

Caltrain, Samtrans Reduce Service As Ridership Drops During Coronavirus Shutdowns

SAN MATEO — Public transit agencies on the Peninsula on Friday announced service adjustments for the coming week in response to decreased ridership due to efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus. Caltrain said that effective Tuesday, its Baby Bullet Service will not be offered during morning and afternoon peak hour operation. Local and limited Caltrain service will continue to operate as scheduled, as will off-peak service, including midday and weekend operation.

Steph, Ayesha Curry Help Feed Thousands Of Oakland Students During Coronavirus School Closures

OAKLAND — Steph and Ayesya Curry have stepped up to help the thousands of Oakland kids affected by school closures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They have teamed up with the Alameda County Food Bank to provide one million meals to students who need them and they're asking others to join their cause. "We want to make sure that we rally around everyone and that these kids are not wondering where their next meal is coming from," says Ayesya.

Bay Area Police Departments Adopt Measures Of Safe Distancing To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

SAN LEANDRO — As more and more people increase their "social distancing" to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), police departments are making adjustments to protect themselves and the public. On Saturday, police chiefs from Pleasant Hill and San Leandro became the latest departments to make changes in certain procedures to minimize physical contact with the public. Pleasant Hill Chief Bryan Hill said in a news release that police dispatchers might ask callers a series of questions to assess exposure risks for officers responding to a call.

No Answers Yet For Stranded Crew On Coronavirus-Stricken Grand Princess

OAKLAND — Questions mounted Saturday over the status of the more than 1,000 crewmembers stranded on the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess. All that is known for sure is that the cruise ship is supposed to leave the Port of Oakland by the end of Sunday. Its crew is still on board. "You are building a petri dish by quarantining the crew on the ship," says Jack Heyman, retired from the International Transport Workers' Federation. "This is more than a problem, this is a crisis."

Alaska Airlines Agent At SFO Tests Positive For COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO — An Alaska Airlines customer service agent at San Francisco International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19. The airline issued a statement confirming that the employee left work ill on Tuesday, March 10, and is recovering and doing well. "We plan to work with local public health authorities and our partners at SFO to identify persons who may have come in immediate and prolonged contact with this employee," wrote Alaska Airline officials in the statement.

Coronavirus Has California Casinos, Cinemas, Amusement Parks Urging ‘Six-Foot Rule’

SAN FRANCISCO — Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the coronavirus at the movies, casino or amusement park are running into the six foot rule. State health officials issued new guidance Saturday urging theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit six feet apart. The Department of Public Health said ushers should monitor theaters to ensure people are keeping appropriate social distance, while ensuring that family members can sit and stand in line together.

Contra Costa Coronavirus Update: Gatherings Of 100 Or More Banned

MARTINEZ — New restrictions on mass gatherings have been enacted in Contra Costa County, health officials announced Saturday afternoon. Contra Costa Health Services announced a mandatory order prohibiting public and private mass gatherings of 100 or more people. Acting Contra Costa Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli said at a Saturday afternoon press conference the order would be effective beginning at midnight Sunday and would be in effect at least through the end of March.

Coronavirus Collateral Damage: Will Silicon Valley Streamers Supplant Theaters?

LOS ANGELES — Coronavirus precautions were already popping up in Hollywood: "No handshakes or selfies" signs were posted outside the room where Vin Diesel was promoting his new movie. TV shows started taping without live audiences. South by Southwest, the sprawling film and music festival, was canceled outright. That was before Wednesday night, when Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson told the world they had tested positive for coronavirus. By Thursday morning, everything had changed. The entertainment industry went into full retreat. Productions were halted. Film releases, from "F9" to "Mulan," were delayed.

Coronavirus Update: Apple Closes Down Retail Stores Worldwide For Two Weeks

SANTA CLARA — Silicon Valley giant Apple, which already has weather the impact the coronavirus outbreak in China has had on its business, announced Saturday it would be shutting down its retail stores worldwide for the next two weeks. Company officials said the order would not impact stores in China, which just recently reopened as the coronavirus outbreak has lessened since the disease swept through the country months ago.