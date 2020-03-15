SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two University of California-San Francisco health care workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, hospital officials announced late Saturday.

Officials said the workers were in self-quarantine. The hospital was identifying and notifying anyone who might have been in contact with them, including patients, staff and health care providers.

“We are taking every precaution to minimize the risk to other health care workers and patients, and we remain confident in the safety precautions our health care providers are taking,” the hospital said in a release.

Officials also announced — following the latest directive from the San Francisco Department of Public Health — they were restricting visitors to our care facilities and requiring health screenings for all employees.

It was not immediately known if the two employees were among the five new confirmed cases reported by San Francisco health officials on Saturday. The new cases bring the number of novel coronavirus cases to 28 within the city.

In an effort to slow the COVID-19 spread, the city on Friday banned public and private gatherings of more than 100 people through April 30.

In addition, the city has restricted visitors and non-essential staff at Laguna Honda Hospital and the skilled nursing facility unit at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital until April 21.

There was also a ban on visitors at skilled nursing facilities throughout the city.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report