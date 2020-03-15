Comments
NOVATO (CBS SF) — At least one person has died following a traffic collision on northbound Highway 101 in Novato early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the collision was first reported 5:41 a.m. at Nave Drive. As of 6:45 a.m., the No. 4 and 5 lanes were blocked.
No further information was immediately available.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.