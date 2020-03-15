OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Dozens of Oakland firefighters raced to battle a 2-alarm fire Sunday morning roaring through a two-story brick commercial building blocks from Kaiser Hospital, officials said.
The fire erupted around 8;30 a.m. at the building located at 340 38th St in Oakland’s Mosswood neighborhood. Arriving firefighters encountered billowing clouds of smoke and flames coming out of both floors and the roof of the structure.
Quickly, they radioed for additional crews and took up a defensive approach. There was no word if there was anyone in the building at the time of the fire and if they had been able to escape.
Neighbors gathered on the street corner to watch the battle with the flames. PG&E crews were also on the scene to handle any downed live power lines.
