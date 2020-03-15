CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — A 60-year-old woman was flown to a Walnut Creek hospital Sunday afternoon after suffering injuries from an apparent fall from a horse, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighters said.

Paramedics were called to Azure Court at about 2 p.m. Sunday, where they met the woman who had fallen.

She was taken a short distance to the Discovery Bay Country Club parking lot where she was loaded onto a helicopter for the trip to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, firefighters said.

The woman suffered a non-life-threatening hip injury, firefighters said.

