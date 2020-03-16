SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Arik Armstead will remain with the San Francisco 49ers for the foreseeable future. Reports have it that the two parties have agreed to a five-year deal that could be worth up to $85 million. He will earn an average annual salary of $17 million. Armstead, who earned $9 million last season, was due to enter free agency.

The 49ers could have opted to use the franchise tag, which would have cost the team $17.8 million in the upcoming season. The franchise designation guarantees a player the average of the top five salaries at his position from the previous season.

In his fourth season, the defensive end tallied 10 sacks and 17 hurries and 54 tackles during a career 2019 season. He was an integral part of a dominant defense that hounded opposing quarterbacks all season long and carried the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV. Armstead and bookend defensive end Nick Bosa may be the most feared pass-rush pairing in the NFL.

Hailing from nearby Elk Grove, Armstead was a football standout at Pleasant Grove High School. He played three years at Oregon before entering the 2015 NFL Draft. The 49ers picked him with the 17 pick in the first round.