OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Bay Area Rapid Transit trains will continue to run during the three-week, multi-county shelter-in-place order, the agency announced Monday.
The shelter-in-place order for six Bay Area counties considers BART as an essential service for providing regular service for riders performing essential activities and for riders travelling to and from “essential business” work, BART said Monday.
Trains will be long enough to allow for social distancing, BART said. Ridership levels over the last week have enabled de facto social distancing on trains; BART said there was from 24 to 61 percent fewer riders on the system, depending on the day of the week.
The agency said increased cleaning and disinfecting were continuing in stations and trains.
The shelter-in-place order defines essential travel as including travel:
- to obtain necessary services or supplies for themselves and their family or household members.
- to engage in activities or perform tasks essential to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members.
- to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.
- to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services.
- to return to a place of residence from outside the jurisdiction.
- required by law enforcement or court order.
- required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the County.
