



PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) — Police officers and county sheriffs deputies will be the ones enforcing the shelter in place order that goes into effect Tuesday. In Alameda County, deputies say they hope that enforcement power won’t be necessary.

“We don’t in law enforcement perceive any major problems with people not complying,” says Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department.

He says they expect most people to stay home over the next three weeks, but if people are blatantly ignoring the shelter in place order, deputies will step in.

“Where there is extreme levels of this, the law is giving us the authority to act,” says Sgt. Kelly.

The first page of the order spells out the legal consequences saying “Violation or failture to comply with this order is a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both.”

“The order does include an enforcement piece, but our main goal is not to go there. There will be a lot of education, and talking, and things like that before there is any type of enforcement,” says San Francisco Police Assistant Chief Mike Redmond.

San Francisco Police say they will also have extra officers on patrol.

“There will be officers deployed to certain retail areas not just there to protect businesses, but for a visible deployment and also a deterant for any crimes to happen,” says Assistant Chief Redmond.

“It’s really unprecidented times. We’ve never dealt with anything like this in most of our lifetimes,” says Sgt. Kelly.

People out walking in downtown Pleasanton Monday night said they plan to comply with the Shelter in Place order.

“I can work from home, so I just figured that it’s probably safer for everyone else,” says Elizabeth Coble, who lives in Pleasanton.

“It’s no skin off my nose, basically. It’s an inconvenience. It’s not really more than that,” says Kim Gillilan, who also lives in Pleasanton.

Alameda County declared a state of emergency, so the county office of emergency management will be open Tuesday morning. Representatives from every major county agency will be on site to coordinate efforts.