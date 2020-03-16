SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday to help protect renters and homeowners during the coronavirus pandemic, which includes halting evictions, slowing foreclosures and protecting against utility shutoffs.
“People shouldn’t lose or be forced out of their home because of the spread of COVID-19,” said Newsom in a statement Monday. “Over the next few weeks, everyone will have to make sacrifices – but a place to live shouldn’t be one of them. I strongly encourage cities and counties take up this authority to protect Californians.”
The protections are in place through May 31 unless otherwise extended if deemed necessary by the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order does not relieve a tenant from the obligation of paying rent. The order also does not restrict the landlord’s ability to recover rent that’s due, Newsom’s office said.
Banks and other financial institutions are also requested to halt foreclosures and related evictions during the time period.
The California Public Utilities Commission is asked to monitor measures taken by utility providers to implement customer service protections for critical utilities (gas, electric, water, internet, phone) on a weekly basis.
READ THE FULL EXECUTIVE ORDER HERE
