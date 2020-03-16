SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Chaotic scenes at Bay Area grocery stores seems to be the new normal due to the coronavirus outbreak, so much so that officials are asking panicking shoppers to slow down.

Safeway on Monday announced they are going on a massive hiring spree. They have 2,000 position openings for everything from drivers to cashiers, as they seek assistance in meeting the massive shopping demand from people seeking to stock up.

KPIX’s Kiet Do spent the past four days going to a lot of grocery stores at all hours of the day, from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., talking with clerks and stock hands. And if there’s one takeaway, it’s that the early bird gets the toilet paper.

An employee at the Target store on Hillsdale Avenue in west San Jose said they get shipments of toilet paper and paper towels every night.

If you’re in line at 7 a.m., an hour before the store opens at 8 a.m., there’s a very good chance you’ll get it. But there is a strict limit of one item type per customer, and employees will enforce it.

Shopper Sabrina O’Donnell said paper items were gone in 20 minutes.

“I went to Target the other morning, and there were at least 50 people in line at 7:45 a.m. And when they opened, they told everybody that you couldn’t run to the aisles, and if you did, they wouldn’t sell anything to you,” O’Donnell said.

The same strategy goes for Costco stores: get there early since they replenish overnight. One location displays a sign in front of the entrance telling customers what they’re out of.

On Monday afternoon, lines were packed and carts were full. Go early and you can beat the lines as well.

For most stores, fresh produce typically arrives everyday overnight and will be restocked by opening. The produce section at the Whole Foods on Bascome Avenue was pretty full at around 11 a.m., but cleared out by 4 p.m. The same goes for eggs and other essential grocerise: shop early if you can, or you will be out of luck.

Even smaller grocery stores like Zanotto’s, which tucked deep inside Willow Glen, still had a decent selection and quantity by mid-afternoon.

“We’re not even near the doomsday scenario,” said professor Andy Tsay, an expert in supply chain management at Santa Clara University. Tsay advises the public to calm down; we are not going to starve. Suppliers can react quickly to sharp increases in demand.

Yes, there’s still plenty of beef out there, and yes, there is still spaghetti sauce, but he says the coronavirus has disrupted our on-demand lifestyle.

“You’re not going to get the exactly the thing you want, at the time you want, and maybe not exactly at the price you want. But again, there’s no indication that we’re going to run out of food,” Tsay explained.

He also had a message for the shoppers who were hoarding essential goods for themselves: “Think broadly about the other members of society who might not have the access that you have to a lot of these resources.”

Professor Tsay also warned against “cheating the system” by purchasing items once and then going back into the store to buy again. He says by doing so, you run the risk of possibly exposing yourself to coronavirus again.

He says to look at the big picture; think more broadly and think of your neighbor.