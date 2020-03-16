OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART ridership officially fell more than 50 percent over the weekend as riders avoid public transit amid fears of the coronavirus.

Saturday’s ridership totaled 58,187, down 61 percent compared to an average Saturday in February, when it was 149,954. Sunday ridership, at 37,006, was also down 61 percent compared to an average Sunday in February, when the agency tallied 94,762 riders. The agency has now recorded cascading ridership losses 11 of the last 14 days.

BART ridership fell 5 percent March 2 and surpassed 20 percent March 7, 30 percent March 10 and 40 percent March 12. BART officials have indicated that they will continue regular service until directed otherwise by state and local health officials.

The agency has encouraged riders to practice social distancing at its stations and on its trains considering the reduced ridership. Despite the ridership losses, BART will continue its increased sanitization efforts on all train cars and at all stations. The agency will continue making hand sanitizer available at all stations as well.

No coronavirus cases have been confirmed on BART, to date. Agency officials expect to see further ridership losses as schools continue to close and residents across the Bay Area continue to work from home and self-isolate.