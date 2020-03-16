SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Officials in San Jose on Monday announced that ten people employed by the city’s fire department have been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.
According to a report from the city, along with the ten San Jose Fire Department workers who have tested positive, 57 others are currently being monitored.
The coronavirus infection among San Jose firefighters was first reported by the department last Thursday. The number of confirmed cases had grown to eight by the next day.
While last week it was confirmed that the sick firefighters had multiple family members who had tested COVID-19 positive, there was no word if the number of cases associated with the infected firefighters had also increased.
Officials also confirmed that a person who attended a March 7 community soccer event at the Bascom Community Center was infected, prompting a deep cleaning of the facility.
The volunteer was asymptomatic on March 7, according to the city.
On Sunday morning health officials in Santa Clara County confirmed an additional 23 new coronavirus patients, raising the total for the county to 114 cases.
Of those current cases, 48 are being treated in area hospitals. 52 out of the 114 cases were spread by community contact.
