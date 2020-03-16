



SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Health officials in Santa Clara County on Monday confirmed an additional 24 new coronavirus patients, raising the total for the county to 138 cases.

Officials posted the update on the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health Twitter account. According to the latest numbers, 52 of the 138 patients diagnosed with the coronavirus have been hospitalized.

A total of 63 of the cases were spread by community transmission in Santa Clara County. So far, there have been two confirmed deaths from coronavirus in the county.

Update: 24 new cases of #COVID19 in Santa Clara County. This brings the total number of cases to 138. We expect numbers to grow and urge everyone to follow Public Health recommendations.

Santa Clara County is among the six Bay Area counties that issued a joint shelter-in-place order that goes into effect at midnight Tuesday and is set to last until early April.

Earlier Monday, Officials in San Jose announced that ten people employed by the city’s fire department have been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.

According to a report from the city, along with the ten San Jose Fire Department workers who have tested positive, 57 others are currently being monitored.

The coronavirus infection among San Jose firefighters was first reported by the department last Thursday. The number of confirmed cases had grown to eight by the next day.

While last week it was confirmed that the sick firefighters had multiple family members who had tested COVID-19 positive, there was no word if the number of cases associated with the infected firefighters had also increased.

Officials also confirmed that a person who attended a March 7 community soccer event at the Bascom Community Center was infected, prompting a deep cleaning of the facility.

The volunteer was asymptomatic on March 7, according to the city.