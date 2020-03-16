SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – Free meals were being offered for all children under the age of 18, regardless of meal program eligibility or student status, while San Leandro public schools are closed, school officials said on Monday.

The closure of San Leandro schools began on Monday and at this point is scheduled to continue until April 3. The free meals also began on Monday.

School officials said that at three locations from noon to 12:45 p.m. every weekday, children will receive a to-go boxed meal which includes lunch and a breakfast intended for the following morning.

The three locations for the free meals are San Leandro High School at 2200 Bancroft Ave., John Muir Middle School at 1444 Williams St. and Monroe Elementary School at 3750 Monterey Blvd.

Meals can be accessed via the drop-off areas in front of each location by vehicle, bicycle or on foot.

The meals will be handed directly to people to eliminate the possibility of transmission through touching, so there is no self-service.

School officials said there are no age or student status verification measures necessary to receive the meals, and children who don’t live in the San Leandro Unified School District also are eligible to receive meals.

They said students will need to leave the area after receiving their meals to comply with public health advisements and won’t be allowed to remain on campus after picking up the meals.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.