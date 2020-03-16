



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — School districts in Oakland, San Francisco, West Contra and Hayward will continue offering meals for students during the coronavirus shutdown.

Twelve schools in Oakland will open for “grab and go” breakfast and lunch meals for students, who would also be able to pick up multiple days worth of food to take home, OUSD said. The meal programs will be open Monday and Thursday between 8 a.m. and noon at the following schools:

Northwest/West Oakland: Sankofa Elementary, West Oakland Middle School, Hoover Elementary

Central Oakland: Oakland High School, Garfield Elementary

East Oakland: Bret Harte Middle School, Life Academy/United for Success, Coliseum College Preparatory Academy, Madison Park Upper, Fremont High School, Castlemont High School, Elmhurst United Middle School

The district said it would also be working with other community partners and local agencies to ensure that students have access to food throughout the school closure.

In Oakland, about 71 percent of the students, which is almost three out of every four students, are on free or reduced-price meals. All of these students are likely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, hence the move by the school district.

In San Francisco, SFUSD said the meal distribution would begin Tuesday with free breakfast and lunch to all children 18 and younger at eight pick-up sites across the city and six more sites to be added on Wednesday.

“We are committed to continuing to provide healthy meals for our students over the next several weeks while students are not in school,” SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said in a prepared statement. “We are grateful for the support we already receive to make this happen, and would appreciate additional support from the community to help us keep our students fed.”

A list of pick-up sites and schedules is available at sfusd.edu/schoolfood.

SFUSD also said it was also collaborating with the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank about possibly co-locating food pantries at sites where students will receive free meals.

The West Contra Costa School District announced meals will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:

De Anza High School, 5000 Valley View Rd., Richmond

DeJean Middle School, 3400 Macdonald Ave., Richmond

Helms Middle School, 2500 Road 20, San Pablo

Kennedy High School, 4300 Cutting Blvd., Richmond

Montalvin Elementary School, 300 Christine Dr., San Pablo

Nystrom Elementary School, 230 Harbour Way S., Richmond

Pinole Valley High School, 2900 Pinole Valley Rd., Pinole

Richmond High School, 1250 – 23rd St., Richmond

Riverside Elementary School, 1300 Amador St., San Pablo

Meanwhile, in Hayward:

All school sites will be distributing meals to go on Monday

On Tuesday:

Cherryland Elementary 456 Laurel Ave.

Fairview Elementary 23515 Maud Ave.

Longwood Elementary 850 Longwood Ave.

Park Elementary 411 Larchmont Street

Schafer Park Elementary 26268 Flamingo Ave.

Treeview Elementary 30565 Treeview Street

Tyrrell Elementary 27000 Tyrrell Ave.

Hayward High School 1633 East Ave.

Tennyson High School 27035 Whitman Street

Mt. Eden High School 2300 Panama Street

Oakland children told KPIX what the free lunches were like. Fourth grader Israel Sanchez-Ortiz and his younger brother get free breakfast and lunch at Encompass Academy. He pointed out what he had for lunch: “Salad with ranch and a pasta.” He says a full stomach makes learning a little easier.

His mother, Yosdelhi Ortiz, said school work and food are her biggest concerns during the school closures.

“Very worry, because we don’t have any saved food. We need to go (to the store.) Like I said, it’s crazy,” said Ortiz. She went to many stores and found empty shelves. She plans to stock up on food this weekend.

“The lines are horrific at Costco. We couldn’t get in this morning,” said another OUSD parent, Alejandra Hernandez.

Ninth grader Jaimie Lopez said she’ll likely cook for her younger sister while her parents work during the school closure.

“It’s going to be difficult cause I have to do work and everything for school online. And then I have to see my sister and help out my mom,” said Lopez.

Oakland Unified has just under 37,000 students. Educators recognize the challenge. That’s why a district leader said students can pick up multiple days worth of food on Monday and Thursday instead of everyday.

“The big factor that we’re considering is social distancing and making sure we’re not having students interact and families interact over and over again over the week,” said Preston Thomas, the chief systems and services officer at OUSD.