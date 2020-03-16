Comments
(KPIX) — Nick Kwiatkoski will one day become a trivia question. The former Chicago Bears linebacker reportedly is the first player signed by the Raiders in the Las Vegas era.
He confirmed the news by tweeting a rendering photo of Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders yet-to-be-completed $1.8 billion facility near the Las Vegas strip.
— Nick Kwiatkoski (@nkwiatkoski27) March 16, 2020
Kwiatkoski is a former 4th round draft pick of the Bears in 2016. He played in all 32 games the last two seasons and has 132 solo tackles in his career.
The Raiders are hoping he bolsters the defense’s run stuffing abilities. The team ranked eighth in the NFL in that category in 2019.
