(KPIX) — The Raiders could open next season in the desert with a new quarterback under center. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the team will sign Marcus Mariota.
The former Heisman Trophy winner spent five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but lost his job midway through 2019 to Ryan Tannehill.
The report claims that Mariota will initially serve as the backup to Derek Carr who isn’t far removed from his contract extension with the Raiders that runs through the 2022 season.
Mariota was the Titans second overall draft pick in 2015, but struggled to live up to the status. He threw 26 touchdowns with 9 interceptions in 2016, and Tennessee finished with a 9-7 record after going 3-13 the year before.
