SAFEWAY (CBS SF) — As the fear of coronavirus spread leads people to make supply runs on local stores and have more products delivered to their homes, Safeway announced Monday it is hiring for both in-store employees and delivery drivers across Northern California, Western Nevada and Hawaii.
The positions included jobs in cashier and clerks as well as deli, meat, bakery, produce, fuel stations and customer service departments at Safeway, Andronico’s, Vons, and Pak ‘N Save stores.
Driver positions are being offered in multiple locations in Northern California.
Safeway spokeswoman Wendy Gutshall told CBS San Francisco there were more than 2,000 immediate openings with positions added because of how people are shopping because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Some openings were already available and some are a result of the increasing needs of our communities,” said Gutshall.
People interested in applying were directed to apply online at careersatsafeway.com or safeway.com, or to inquire with the management at your local Safeway.
