



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider appropriating $1 million from the general funds budget in response to the proclaimed novel coronavirus emergency.

The money will go toward operating the Emergency Operations Center and purchases of medical supplies, personal protective equipment, a triage/surge tent, laptops for increased remote work capabilities, additional cleaning and sanitization of county facilities and general costs of operating the Emergency Operations Center.

The $1 million does not include salaries and benefits costs associated with redirecting non-Department of Emergency Management staff to support the declared emergency.

In its Proclamation of a Local Emergency, the county filed an initial damage estimate of $6 million with the California Office of Emergency Services.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s declaration of a state of emergency activates the California Disaster Assistance Act and triggers consideration of financial assistance from the state for costs incurred by local governments. The $6 million estimate addresses only the costs the county incurs in the next few weeks.

The Board of Supervisors is encouraging people to watch the meeting live on https://sonoma-county.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx instead of attending the meeting. The board will observe 6-feet spacing social distancing guidelines and there will be limited seats available in and outside the board’s chambers.

Residents can submit public comment via emails before the meeting commences at 8:30 a.m. Residents should state the agenda item number in the subject of the email to BOS@sonoma-county.org.

