SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Airlines based in China announced plans for limited flights in and out of San Francisco International Airport Tuesday after a suspension due to the coronavirus spread.
SFO spokesman Doug Yakel said Air China, China Eastern, China Southern would each resume flights according to the following schedule:
Wednesday, March 18th
China Eastern resumes one daily flight between SFO and Shanghai, arriving at 10:30 am and departing at 1:00 pm.
Saturday, March 21st
Air China resumes flights between SFO and Beijing, arriving at 12:20 pm and departing at 2:50 pm; frequency yet to be announced
Sunday, March 29th
China Southern resumes flights between SFO and Guangzhou four times per week; flight times vary.
In a press release, Yakel said although these airlines are resuming limited service, all travel advisories, restrictions on entry, and arrival screening procedures remain in effect. For China, they include:
- A Presidential Proclamation suspending the entry of foreign nationals who have been in mainland China at any point in the 14 days before their scheduled arrival to the United States.
- A Department of Homeland Security Notice of Arrival Restriction requiring American citizens, legal permanent residents, and their immediate families who have been in mainland China at any point in the 14 days before their scheduled arrival to the United States to travel through one of 13 airports upon arrival to the U.S., submit to an enhanced entry screening and self-quarantine for 14 days once they reach their final destination.
- For more information, please visit: flysfo.com/covid19
