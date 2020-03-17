SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose State University confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Tuesday: an off-campus student who is recovering at home.

The announcement was made in a letter to the SJSU campus community by Patrick K. Day, VP for Student Affairs, and Barbara Fu, the Acting Medical Director for the university’s Student Health and Wellness Center.

“In moments like these, the university will protect the privacy rights of individual students while also ensuring the health of our broader community. SJSU will determine whether there are members of the campus community that need to be advised of their contact with this individual,” they said in a statement.

It wasn’t clear Tuesday when the individual tested positive or for how long they were in quarantine.

Like many colleges across the Bay Area, SJSU essentially shut down this week and is providing remote instruction.

In-person classes will move to either distributed or fully online instruction from March 16-27, when a determination will be made and communicated regarding in-person classes.

“Whereas fully online means that all course material is delivered through an online format, a distributed class may include aspects, such as synchronous live lectures delivered from one’s office or distributed materials that are returned to the instructor via a variety of modalities,” school president Mary A. Papazian explained.