



SACRAMENTO (AP/CBS SF) — With most California schools already closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Newsom said Tuesday, few if any are to reopen this school year.

“Don’t anticipate schools are going to open up in a week,” said Newsom in a press conference at the state’s emergency headquarters on Tuesday. “It’s unlikely that many of these schools — few if any — will open before the summer break.”

According to the California Superintendent of schools, as of Monday, 29 out of 30 of the state’s largest school districts had closed.

Bay Area public schools were closed on Monday across seven counties, in response to an emergency order shelter-in-place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 6.1 million children are no longer in school, according to Newsom.

“We want to make sure learning is still occurring,” said Newsom. “What we are promoting is home schooling.”

The governor mentioned that there will be detailed curriculum guidelines to help distance learning published online.

Many districts were providing meals to children who depend on schools for breakfast and lunch. San Francisco set up dozens of emergency childcare centers for children whose parents still have to work during the lockdown.

The Bay Area is the hardest hit region in California with at least 320 cases of COVID-19, and five deaths.