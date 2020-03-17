SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX/AP) — San Francisco’s TPC-Harding Park golf course will have to wait a few more months to host its first PGA championship. Golf’s second major tournament of the year has officially been postponed.

The PGA Tour released a statement Tuesday announcing the cancellation of all tournaments through the middle of May and will reschedule the PGA Championship later this year.

“Throughout our evaluation process, we have been committed to following the guidance of public health authorities and given the coronavirus shelter-in-place order in effect in San Francisco, postponement is the best decision for all involved,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh.

“We are also in dialogue with Mayor Breed and her team at the City of San Francisco and look forward to hopefully bringing the 2020 PGA Championship to TPC Harding Park at a date this summer when it is once again safe and responsible to do so.”

The news follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that events of 50 people or more not be held for eight weeks. That would last until the Sunday before the PGA Championship.

San Francisco now is among six counties in the Bay Area where residents are ordered to venture outside only when necessary for the next three weeks.

Augusta National announced last Friday that the Masters would be postponed. The club typically closes in mid-May for the summer.

