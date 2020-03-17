SAN FRANCISCO (CBS 5) – Following the closure of marijuana dispensaries and delivery services in San Francisco per the regionwide shelter-in-place order that began Tuesday in response to the novel coronavirus, city officials announced the businesses could reopen.
“The Department of Public Health today clarified that since marijuana has medical uses, dispensaries will be allowed to operate as essential businesses just as pharmacies are allowed to do,” Mayor London Breed said during a news conference at City Hall late Tuesday.
The health department initially ordered dispensaries and delivery services closed Monday night.
San Jose’s cannabis dispensaries can remain open as “essential services” under the shelter in place order issued by Santa Clara County due to the spread of novel coronavirus, the city said Tuesday.
“The county order includes a description of ‘Essential Businesses’ which lists ‘Healthcare Operations,” Rosario Neaves, the city’s Emergency Public Informations Officer, said in a statement Tuesday. “The City interprets ‘Healthcare Operations’ as including medical cannabis. Essential Businesses in San Jose are allowed and encouraged to remain open and shall comply with the Order’s Social Distancing Requirements.”
Other essential services to remain open during the shelter in place order include grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, hospitals, first responder services, take-out restaurants and the news media.
Closed services include the county’s libraries, bars, nightclubs and dine-in restaurants.
