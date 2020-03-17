



SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Health officials in Santa Clara County on Tuesday announced one new death from the coronavirus, bringing the toll in the county to five.

Officials said the patient was an adult male in his 50s who had been hospitalized on Saturday, March 9. He passed away on Tuesday, March 17.

We are very sorry to announce one death from #COVID19, bringing the total to 5. He was an adult man in his 50s. We are saddened to share this news and we express our condolences to his family and friends. Read more: https://t.co/mymzCukOhg pic.twitter.com/7Hx2XhmLsc — Healthy SCC (@HealthySCC) March 17, 2020

The Public Health Department expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased patient.

California now has 472 confirmed coronavirus cases. The latest death marks the 12 death from COVID-19 in the state.

Officials with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department continue to work closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of California Department of Public Health, and other partners as the new coronavirus situation continues to change.

The latest death follows the passing of two coronavirus patients on Sunday, March 15, that the department announced early Monday evening.