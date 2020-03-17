OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Government buildings will be closed to the public and parking enforcement will be limited in Oakland during a regionwide shelter-in-place order that went into effect Tuesday in response to the spread of novel coronavirus.

Civic Center at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza will be closed, and members of the public can only access City Hall and other buildings by appointment or for public meetings.

Parking meters and time-limited parking will not be enforced, but enforcement of parking violations and towing will continue for red curbs, street sweeping, crosswalk blocking, wheelchair ramp obstruction, unauthorized used of disabled placards and other public safety concerns.

Oakland police, fire, emergency personnel and other essential services will continue to operate during the shelter-in-place order.

“We recognize these closures and service modifications have direct impacts on our employees and the community we serve,” Interim City Administrator Steven Falk said in a news release. “It is our goal to keep employees working – remotely where possible – to the greatest extent possible and consistent with public health guidance, and to ensure that first responders have the resources and support they need so they can continue to best serve the residents of Oakland.”

The shelter-in-place order was instituted across Alameda County and its neighboring regions Tuesday, and will remain in effect until at least April 7.

