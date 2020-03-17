SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Officials with San Mateo County Health confirmed Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases in the county had risen to 64.
The new numbers were updated on the San Mateo County Health website Tuesday morning. The latest count indicates 22 new cases with the jump from 42 coronavirus patients confirmed on Monday to the new total.
Health officials in the county on Sunday confirmed its first coronavirus death.
As of Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:
Alameda County: 18 cases
Contra Costa County: 34 cases
Marin County: 11 cases
Monterey County: 0 cases
Napa County: 0 cases
San Francisco County: 40 cases
San Mateo County: 64 cases, 1 death
Santa Clara County: 138 cases, 4 deaths
Santa Cruz County: 9 cases
Solano County: 9 cases
Sonoma County: 6 cases
Statewide: 392 cases, 6 deaths
