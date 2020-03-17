



The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, this is a news roundup of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours.

SHELTER IN PLACE

Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place: Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Stay Home

SAN FRANCISCO — Bay Area residents across six Bay Area counties have been ordered to “shelter in place” until early April, according to an announcement from county officials Monday. The order applies to all residents in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco. The six counties are home to more than 6.7 million people. Napa, Solano and Sonoma were not immediately included in the order. The order went into effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, directing people to stay home and keep away from others as much as possible over the next three weeks. Read More

Santa Cruz County Joins Bay Area By Ordering Shelter-In-Place

SANTA CRUZ — Santa Cruz County is joining six neighboring Bay Area counties in ordering residents to shelter in place effective at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and lasting until midnight on April 7 to help restrict the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The county currently has nine confirmed cases. Read More

What’s Open During The Bay Area Coronavirus Shelter In Place Order

OAKLAND — Here’s a listing of what business, services and activities that are exempt for the current shelter-in-place order for residents of seven Bay Area counties. Read More

Shopping Tips To Avoid Chaos During Bay Area Shelter-In-Place

SAN JOSE — As crowds rush to stockpile supplies and groceries, the best way to increase your chances of purchasing items in high demand is to arrive as the stores first open for business, or even earlier. However, some stores are enforcing strict limits on the purchases. KPIX spent four days browsing stores at all hours of the day, from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., questioning store managers, clerks and stockhands about the best times to arrive. Read More

Isolation Forced By Coronavirus Endangers Mental Health Of Elderly

OAKLAND — While Bay Area health officials are ordering people to keep their distance from the elderly in an attempt to protect a high-risk population from the coronavirus, some are warning that too much isolation could be just as deadly. Fruitvale Village in Oakland was eerily quiet Monday as people hid in their homes from the unseen menace of coronavirus. The senior center there is closed, food placed out on a table for those in need. But for some, the human contact is as important as the food itself. Read More

BART, Regional Transit Agencies To Run During Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place

OAKLAND — Bay Area Rapid Transit and other regional transit agencies will continue to operate during the three-week, multi-county shelter-in-place order, the agencies announced Monday. The shelter-in-place order for six Bay Area counties considers public transit as an essential service for riders performing essential activities and for riders traveling to and from “essential business” work. BART Trains will be long enough to allow for social distancing, the agency said. Read More

Police, Sheriffs Hope Enforcement Of Shelter-In-Place Order Won’t Be Necessary

PLEASANTON — Police officers and county sheriffs deputies will be the ones enforcing the shelter in place order that goes into effect Tuesday. In Alameda County, deputies say they hope that enforcement power won’t be necessary. “We don’t in law enforcement perceive any major problems with people not complying,” says Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department. Read More

Diocese Of Oakland Cancels Daily Masses During Shelter-In-Place

OAKLAND — Even though religious services were exempt from the shelter-in-place order, the Diocese of Oakland has temporarily cancelled all daily masses as a precaution to prevent the ongoing spread of the coronavirus. Across the Bay Area, religious leaders have been adapting their practices to both protect their members from contracting the coronavirus and also meeting their spiritual needs. Several Jewish synagogues in the Bay Area conducted services online last weekend. In place of the masses at churches, officials will conduct online services. Read More

Officials Cancel Weekend SMART Train Service In Wake Of Shelter-In-Place

SAN RAFAEL — Officials with Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit have temporarily cancelled weekend service because of the shelter-in-place ordered in seven Bay Area counties and the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Weekend service is scheduled to resume April 11. Marin County is one of the seven counties where residents have been ordered to shelter-in-place for three weeks starting Tuesday. Trains will operate normally during weekdays and any changes will be considered on a daily basis. Read More

Oakland Mayor Calls For Obeying Shelter-In-Place Order, But Remaining Calm

OAKLAND — Mayor Libby Schaaf on Monday called for city residents to comply with an order by health officials to shelter in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic but also said they should remain calm. Referring to the shelter-in-place order that was issued for Alameda County and five other Bay Area counties earlier on Monday, Schaas said, “This limited order is something we all must take seriously but not panic.” Read More

Port Of Oakland, Oakland Airport To Stay Open During Shelter-In-Place

OAKLAND — The Port of Oakland and Oakland International Airport will continue normal operations despite a Bay Area-wide shelter-in-place order to slow the spread of coronavirus, since both facilities are essential services, port officials said Monday. Alameda County and five others (Marin, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco) were included in the order in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Read More

OTHER CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES

San Francisco Coronavirus Cases Increase; City To Provide Workers Paid Sick Leave

SAN FRANCISCO — The number of new coronavirus cases in San Francisco increased to 40 as the city reported three new cases Monday. City officials cautioned the public from relying on the confirmed case count as an indicator of how widespread the virus may be, and urged people to practice social distancing and maintain good hygiene. Mayor London Breed announced Monday the city would provide paid sick leave to private sector workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

MLB Pushing Back 2020 Opening Day Until May At Earliest

SAN FRANCISCO/OAKLAND -— Major League Baseball pushed back opening day until mid-May at the earliest on Monday because of the new coronavirus after the federal government recommended restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement following a conference call with executives of the 30 teams. “The clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins,” the commissioner’s office said in a statement. Read More

Northern California Federal Courthouses To Close Until May

SAN FRANCISCO — The chief judge of the federal trial courts in the Northern District of California ordered Monday evening that federal courthouses will be closed to the public until May 1 and most court functions will be postponed or conducted telephone or video. Chief U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton said that because of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, federal court facilities in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and McKinleyville will be open only to people with official court business beginning on Tuesday. No federal civil or criminal jury trials will be scheduled until May 1. Read More

Gov. Newsom Issues Executive Order To Protect Renters, Homeowners

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday to help protect renters and homeowners during the coronavirus pandemic, which includes halting evictions, slowing foreclosures and protecting against utility shutoffs. “People shouldn’t lose or be forced out of their home because of the spread of COVID-19,” said Newsom in a statement Monday. “Over the next few weeks, everyone will have to make sacrifices – but a place to live shouldn’t be one of them. I strongly encourage cities and counties take up this authority to protect Californians.” Read More

California Legislature Suspends Until April 13, Approves $1B To Fight Outbreak

SACRAMENTO — The California Legislature approved up to $1 billion in new spending on Monday to combat the coronavirus outbreak, then suspended their work for the next month to try and contain the illness. It is believed to be the first unexpected work stoppage in the California Legislature in 158 years, according to Alex Vassar, an unofficial legislative historian at the California State Library. And it came on the heels of extraordinary bipartisanship, as Republicans and Democrats alike voted overwhelmingly to give Gov. Gavin Newsom broad authority to spend during the crisis without their oversight. Read More

Bay Area School Districts Offering Meals For Students During Coronavirus Shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO — School districts in across the Bay Area Monday offered meals for students during the coronavirus shutdown. Here’s a list of where to go to pick up meals in your school district. Read More

Number Of Coronavirus-Related Deaths In Santa Clara County Rises To 4

SANTA CLARA — Health officials in Santa Clara County announced early Monday evening that there were two more deaths from coronavirus, raising the toll in the county to four. Both patients died on Sunday, March 15, officials said. The first victim was an adult male in his 80s who was hospitalized on Saturday, March 7, according to officials. The second, also an adult male, but in his 50s, was hospitalized on Thursday, March 12. Read More

Kaiser Begins First Round Of Tests On Coronavirus Vaccine

SEATTLE — U.S. researchers gave the first shots in a first test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday, leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges. With careful jabs in the arms of four healthy volunteers, scientists at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle began an anxiously awaited first-stage study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed in record time after the new virus exploded out of China and fanned out across the globe. Read More

Mounting Coronavirus Fears Triggers Brutal Stock Sell-Off; Dow’s Biggest Point Drop Ever

SAN JOSE — The coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the economy triggered a major sell-off Monday on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 1,000 points in the final hour of trading to drop just short of 3,000 points for the day, the Dow’s worst point drop in history. When the dust cleared, the Dow industrials took a 2,999-point nosedive, falling to 20,188.52, its lowest level in nearly three years. The losses were mirrored on the NASDAQ and included the tech giants of the Silicon Valley: Apple shares lost $35.76 a share to $242.21. Facebook tumbled $24.27 a share to $146.01. Read More

Coronavirus Drives Dublin Inmates To File Grievance Over Jail Conditions

DUBLIN — Inmates at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin delivered a grievance to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Monday alleging that the conditions at the county-run jail are unsafe, especially in the wake of the novel coronavirus, according to an inmate advocacy group. Santa Rita Advocacy alleges in a news release, “Conditions inside Santa Rita Jail, as in all jails and prisons, have always been a public health crisis, as prisoners have continually emphasized in their communiques.” Read More

California Supreme Court Coronavirus Changes: Remote Arguments, Social Distancing At Hearings

SAN FRANCISCO — The California Supreme Court announced Monday it is modifying its procedures for oral argument hearings in light of the public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus. The court’s seven justices will continue to convene in person to hold hearings approximately one week per month, but lawyers arguing their cases must now appear remotely by video, telephone conference or other electronic means. All oral argument sessions will be held in the court’s San Francisco courtroom at the State Building. The court is headquartered in San Francisco, but usually rotates its weeks of hearings among San Francisco, Los Angeles and Sacramento. Read More

Sonoma County Supes Consider $1M In Emergency Funding For Coronavirus Response

SANTA ROSA — The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider appropriating $1 million from the general funds budget in response to the proclaimed novel coronavirus emergency. The money will go toward operating the Emergency Operations Center and purchases of medical supplies, personal protective equipment, a triage/surge tent, laptops for increased remote work capabilities, additional cleaning and sanitization of county facilities and general costs of operating the Emergency Operations Center. Read More

Safeway Hiring Workers, Delivery Drivers Amid Coronavirus Panic Shopping

PLEASANTON — As the fear of coronavirus spread leads people to make supply runs on local stores and have more products delivered to their homes, Safeway announced Monday it is hiring for both in-store employees and delivery drivers across Northern California, Western Nevada and Hawaii. The positions included jobs in cashier and clerks as well as deli, meat, bakery, produce, fuel stations and customer service departments at Safeway, Andronico’s, Vons, and Pak ‘N Save stores. Driver positions are being offered in multiple locations in Northern California. Read More

Grand Princess Leaves Port Of Oakland; Moors In San Francisco Bay

OAKLAND — After nearly a week of being moored at a secure dockside in the Port of Oakland, the Grand Princess slowly made its way into the San Francisco Bay Monday morning. The massive ship moved to a mooring site in the Bay where it will remain under a 14-day quarantine. At least six foreign passengers were reportedly still onboard as were more than 300 crew members. Read More