SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — With seven other San Francisco Bay Area counties in the midst of their first day of a shelter-in-place order, Sonoma County officials said Tuesday they were finalizing their own version of the order.
In neighboring Napa County, emergency services officials said they will be issuing new recommendations Monday afternoon but the county was not going to impose a shelter-in-place order at this time.
Sonoma County Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said the order was still being drafted but it will take effect Wednesday shortly after midnight.
The shelter-in-place orders generally restrict public activities to meeting essential daily needs and order people to work from home for three weeks unless they perform essential services.
The counties that have adopted the shelter-in-place orders include Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Francisco and San Mateo. Berkeley and Oakland also have issued the orders.
Mase recommended the county issue the shelter-in-place order after a meeting Tuesday morning. The county has six cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday.
