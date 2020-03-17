RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another round of snow snarled traffic with more than a dozen crashes on slippery roads in Reno and triggered chain controls on I-80 in the Sierra.
At least 18 traffic accidents were reported Tuesday during the morning commute in Reno-Sparks, where several inches of snow fell.
No serious injuries were reported.
Chains were mandatory with few exceptions for a 55-mile stretch of I-80 from the California-Nevada line west of Reno over the top of Donner Pass in California.
Ten inches of new snow was reported Tuesday in the mountains north of Reno near Susanville, California where about 3 feet has fallen since Saturday.
© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.