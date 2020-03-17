Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A shooting near San Francisco’s 16th St./Mission BART station claimed the life of a 26-year-old man Monday, police said.
The shooting happened at about 4:40 along the 3000 block of 16th St. Officers arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
He was identified by the medical examiner as 26-year-old Demondre Perkins.
Three suspects were being sought, each described as men in their 20s. More detailed descriptions of them were not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
