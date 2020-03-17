(KPIX) — The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a three-year with free agent linebacker Cory Littleton according to multiple reports.

Littleton led the Rams with over 100 tackles in each of the last two seasons. The 26-year-old was undrafted out of the University of Washington in 2016 and has gone from special teams standout to starting linebacker. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and earned high praise from former defensive coordinator, Wade Phillips.

“I don’t know that any linebacker is playing as well as he is in both areas. He’s way ahead of everybody in the league as far as pass coverage,” Phillips told the Los Angeles Times in 2018.

The Raiders have wasted no time addressing their situation at linebacker. In addition to Littleton, Las Vegas also agreed to a three-year deal with Nick Kwiatkoski.

Earlier this month, the Raiders released Tahir Whitehead, who started every game for the Silver & Black the last two seasons.The Raiders allowed 26.2 points per game in 2019, which ranked 23rd in the NFL.